SEALE - Janice K. (nee Thomas)

Of Fallon, NV, aged 83, was called home by her Heavenly Father, March 11, 2021. Born in Jamestown, NY, January 7, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Floyd A. and Katherine R. (Kelsey) Thomas. An alumna of the Chautauqua Lake Central School District (formerly Mayville), NY, she grew up in Westfield, NY, lived in Buffalo, NY, Poway, CA, and Fallon, NV. She was a sales person to numerous companies throughout her career, and an encouraging friend to all she met along the way. Devoted and beloved wife, mother and sister, she was predeceased by her husband, retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer based out of Pearl Harbor, Thomas C. Seale, RMC (SS) USS Tang; son, Michael Seale; and infant brother, Floyd D. Thomas. Cherished mother of Ruth McGee, Katherine Gardner (Kenneth), Thomas (BethAnn) Goodwill, Machelle (Glen) Stralo, Debra (Steven) Karns; "Grammy," to Lindsay (Dan) Wright, Patrick and Evan McGee, Jakeob and Justin Stralo, and Hannah Gardner. Great-grandmother to Adrianna and Scarlett Wright and Brennan McGee; also survived by numerous extended family members and cherished friends. Inurnment with her late husband will be at the Northern Nevada Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV, and a Celebration of Life will be held on April 10, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church, Fallon, NV with final arrangements entrusted to The GARDENS FUNERAL HOME, 2949 Austin Hwy, Fallon, NV 89406.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.