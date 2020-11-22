Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janie C. McINTOSH
McINTOSH - Janie C.
(nee Jerge)
November 19, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Roger P. McIntosh; devoted mother of Michelle McIntosh, Mary Lou McIntosh and Timothy McIntosh; loving grandmother of Megan, Emily, Alison, Brady McIntosh and Sabrina Schlicht; dear sister of Rev. Lawrence Jerge and the late Sharon Stewart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 27th from 12-2 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.