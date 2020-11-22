McINTOSH - Janie C.
(nee Jerge)
November 19, 2020, age 76. Beloved wife of the late Roger P. McIntosh; devoted mother of Michelle McIntosh, Mary Lou McIntosh and Timothy McIntosh; loving grandmother of Megan, Emily, Alison, Brady McIntosh and Sabrina Schlicht; dear sister of Rev. Lawrence Jerge and the late Sharon Stewart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 27th from 12-2 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.