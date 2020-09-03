CROSS - Janine M. (nee Meyer)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020; beloved daughter of Barbara Meyer; loving mother of Courtney and Erica Cross; sister of Julie (Bob) Baer, Paul (Jennifer) Meyer, and Kurt Meyer; companion of Michael Burrows; also survived by four nephews; predeceased by her father, Donald Meyer. Friends may call 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Friday, at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, 66 Main St., Hamburg, Saturday, September 5, at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.