Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Janine M. CROSS
CROSS - Janine M. (nee Meyer)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020; beloved daughter of Barbara Meyer; loving mother of Courtney and Erica Cross; sister of Julie (Bob) Baer, Paul (Jennifer) Meyer, and Kurt Meyer; companion of Michael Burrows; also survived by four nephews; predeceased by her father, Donald Meyer. Friends may call 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, Friday, at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at SS Peter & Paul's R.C. Church, 66 Main St., Hamburg, Saturday, September 5, at 10 AM. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.