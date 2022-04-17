Menu
Janis J. LATHROP
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
LATHROP - Janis J. (nee Joslin)
Age 87, passed away April 13, 2022. Wife of the late Loren Lathrop; mother of Tamara (Christopher Croakman) Collins and the late Lin Lathrop; sister of Laurie (Bob) Muhlbauer; grandmother of Steven (Justin Steger) Collins; great-Grandmother of Jacob Lucas Collins; she is also survived by a niece, Maria (Chris Campbell) Muhlbauer; and nephew, Andy Muhlbauer. Friends may call April 19, 2022, from 1-3 PM, at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main Street, Springville where a Memorial Service will follow at 3 PM. Burial will be held in the Maplewood Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the Hospice Foundation of WNY, PO Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
