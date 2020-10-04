Menu
Jannell ROWELL
ROWELL - Jennell (nee Foster)
Departed this life September 23, 2020. Devoted wife of David Rowell; the unforgettable mother of Damitrus (Tonya) Rowell and Daynell Rowell-Stephens; grandmother of Aarron Blackburn, Marquise Rowell, Taniah Blackburn, and Jaela Stephens; great-grandmother of A'lahni Blackburn; sister of William Foster; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, as well as godchildren and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2-5 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020, 11 AM-12 noon at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Bishop Roderick L. Hennings officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
