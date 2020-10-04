ROWELL - Jennell (nee Foster)
Departed this life September 23, 2020. Devoted wife of David Rowell; the unforgettable mother of Damitrus (Tonya) Rowell and Daynell Rowell-Stephens; grandmother of Aarron Blackburn, Marquise Rowell, Taniah Blackburn, and Jaela Stephens; great-grandmother of A'lahni Blackburn; sister of William Foster; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, as well as godchildren and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2-5 PM. The family will receive friends Monday, October 5, 2020, 11 AM-12 noon at Zion Dominion Global Ministries, 895 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Celebration of Life will immediately follow. Bishop Roderick L. Hennings officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com