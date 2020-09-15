Menu
Jared L. METRO
Metro - Jared L.
Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly, September 11, 2020. Cherished son of Lynn (James) Lotocki-Matheis and Michael Metro; loving brother of Nicholas Metro (Shanika Johnson) and Alexandra Metro; step-brother of James (Melissa) Matheis, Brooke (Chris) Chapman and Lindsey (Sean) O'Connell; dear nephew of Peter (Connie) Lotocki, Aline (David) Dommell and Michael Lotocki; also survived by many loving cousins and dear friends. Jared was a proud Navy Seabee and military combat veteran. The family will be present on Thursday from 3-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday morning at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (please assemble at the Church). Flowers are gratefully declined and the family will make all memorial donations to Veteran Organizations in remembrance of Jared. Face coverings are required and crowd size will be monitored to be in compliance with the current regulations which may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2020.
