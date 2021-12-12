Menu
Jared C. WORKMAN
WORKMAN - Jared C.
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 9, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcelene (Witko); loving father of Christopher J. (Allison) Workman, Mary Michal (Curt) Eggers and Amy E. (Yann) Coulouarn; cherished grandfather of Cameron Workman, Luc Eggers, Asher Workman, Skye and Charlie Coulouarn; brother of Woody (Ann) Workman and Doris Catalano. No prior visitation. Services held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Graycliff Conservancy, 6472 Old Lakeshore Rd., P.O. Box 823, Derby, NY 14047. Jared was a partner of JR Militello Realty, former Division Controller of Westinghouse, former VP of Finance for Snyder Corp., former member and board member of the Hickory Hill Swim Club, and a member of Quaker-Aurora Tennis Club. Arrangements by the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Our deepest sympathy.
MVP Network Consulting
December 28, 2021
Thank you for including us in the celebration of Jerry´s life. A wonderful man left a beautiful legacy that will live on!
Bill and Char Owens
Friend
December 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and yours, Marcie.
Sue Naylor
December 13, 2021
