Jason J. JURAIN
Of Angola, entered into rest September 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy L. (nee Morrison) Jurain; devoted father of Caitlin and Lacey Jurain; loving son of John S. and Eileen P (nee Hancock) Jurain; dear brother of Roxanne (Chad) Terry; and brother-in-law of Mary (Jason) Jimerson; uncle of Kaila, Tyler, Jaylee, Ella, Chasen, Bryce, Gabe and Gwen. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday, 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, in St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lakeview, at 10:00 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Buffalo Sabres Foundation Key Bank Center, 1 Seymour H. Knox, III Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
