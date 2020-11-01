Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jason J. SCHIHL
SCHIHL - Jason J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest suddenly on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Cassandra; cherished father of Destiny; loving son of Helen and the late John; dear brother of Jean (Donald) Nelson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday, November 2nd, from 2-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Synder Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.