SCHIHL - Jason J.
Of Kenmore, entered into rest suddenly on October 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Cassandra; cherished father of Destiny; loving son of Helen and the late John; dear brother of Jean (Donald) Nelson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Monday, November 2nd, from 2-7 PM where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.