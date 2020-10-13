Menu
Jason S. HANS
HANS - Jason S.
October 11, 2020, of Tonawanda, NY, suddenly. Loving son of Linda (nee Hemmingway) Hans and the late Gary Hans; dear brother of John (Patricia) Hans; cherished uncle of Jonathan Hans and Joseph Ciliento. Jason worked for the Restoration Society assisting the homeless. He enjoyed his work and cherished his co-workers and clients. Jason was also a member of the Kenilworth Volunteer Fire Company. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., tomorrow, Wednesday, from 3 to 7 PM. New York State Guidelines will be followed, where masks and social distancing will be required. Due to capacity requirements, we appreciate your patience if entry to the funeral home is delayed. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
