Jay K. CHAPMAN
Chapman - Jay K.
November 6, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of Virginia Chapman (nee Piede); loving father of David (Lauren) Chapman and the late Diane Dinyes; devoted grandfather of Lindsey Chapman, Matthew (Elizabeth) Chapman, Jessica Dinyes; also survived by many family friends. Friends received on Tuesday 4- 8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM at Our Mother of Good Council Church in Blasdell, NY. To ensure safety and health of family and friends, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
