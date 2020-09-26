ROSENTHAL - Jay N.
Of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., formerly of Amherst, NY. Passed September 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila (nee Goldman) Rosenthal; devoted father of Michael Rosenthal, Jill Rosenthal and the late David Rosenthal; loving grandfather of Kyle, Rachel, Jenna and Alex Rosenthal; former father-in-law of Janneke Rosenthal; brother of the late Etta Marie Roeder; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held at Elmlawn Cemetery (Please gather at Temple Shaarey Zedek Section II) on Sunday, at 10:00 AM. No prior visitations. As Per N.Y.S Guidelines the current State allowance is 50 persons at the gravesite. FRIENDS ARE ASKED TO BE SOCIALLY DISTANT AND WEAR FACE MASKS AT ALL TIME. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make donations to American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.