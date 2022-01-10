SUCKOW - Jay D.
Of Depew, December 31, 2021. Devoted father of Amber (Scott) Johnson and Eric Suckow; loving grandfather of Madison and Brayden; beloved son of Jean (late Carl) Meyers and the late David Suckow; dear brother of Kevin Suckow, Jill (Kevin) Lizak, Kyle (Sulaqa) Suckow and Kelly (Matthew) Walter; former spouse of Holly Suckow; also survived by nieces and nephews. As per Jay's wishes private services were held. Those wishing may make memorials to DEC Summer Camps, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233. Please visit Jay's Tribute Page online at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2022.