Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean A. CIRINO
CIRINO - Jean A. (nee Polak)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony F. Cirino Sr.; dearest mother of Anthony F. (Nicole) Cirino Jr., Shane M. Cirino (Traci) and Robert S. (Emily) Cirino; grandmother of Natalee (Michael), Amanda, Valerie, Brianna, Audrey, Anthony, Theodore and Sadie; great-grandmother of Michael, Ariella and Sophia; sister of the late Roseanne and Samuel Polak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.