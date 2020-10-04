CIRINO - Jean A. (nee Polak)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Anthony F. Cirino Sr.; dearest mother of Anthony F. (Nicole) Cirino Jr., Shane M. Cirino (Traci) and Robert S. (Emily) Cirino; grandmother of Natalee (Michael), Amanda, Valerie, Brianna, Audrey, Anthony, Theodore and Sadie; great-grandmother of Michael, Ariella and Sophia; sister of the late Roseanne and Samuel Polak; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com