Jean A. ZIMMER
ZIMMER - Jean A. (nee Miller)
Of Orchard Park, NY, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Leonard L. Zimmer; dearest mother of Michael A., David W. and the late James L. (Marilyn) Zimmer; grandmother of James, Peter, Amanda, Jacob and Matthew; great-grandmother of Ian; daughter of the late Charles W. and Edna L. (Doody) Miller; sister of Peggy (late Joseph) Gillen; and predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private Services. Mrs. Zimmer was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
