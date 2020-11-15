BARLOW - Jean

Was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, October 28, 2020. Jean lived her entire life in Hamburg, NY, where she raised her children and lovingly cared for dozens of foster children. Jean had a tender heart for young children, both as a foster parent and serving in the church nursery for decades. She was an accomplished artist and an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying the beauty of God's creation while walking in the woods, sitting by a stream in Chestnut Ridge Park and canoeing in Cattaraugus Creek. Jean is survived by her husband, Bill Barlow; children Mark (Lora) Barlow, David (Patty) Barlow, Sharon Gutwin, Ellen Barlow, Tiffaney Barlow, Ashley Barlow and Sarah Gordon; brother, David (Mary Lou) Wilkinson; eighteen grandchildren: Eric (Lisa) Barlow, Chad (Grace) Barlow, Kara (Peter) Peckarsky, Karl (Rebecca) Gutwin, Rebecca (Jeff) Coons, Anna Gutwin, Katie Barlow, Kelli (Max) Rodenhausen, Christopher Barlow, Aerie Gordan, Miranda Pitt, Mary Davidson, Hank Davidson, Trinity Covert, Austin Barnes, Cylus Matthews, Myles Matthews Wyatt Nellis; eight great-grandchildren: Eva Barlow, Ruth Barlow, Ford Peckarsky, Penn Peckarsky, Maxwell Gutwin, Ezra Gutwin, Ada Gutwin, Lance Coons. The family is thankful for the caregivers that made it possible for Jean to remain at home for most of her prolonged illness, especially Pat and Katrina. A memorial service for Jean will be conducted on a future date.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.