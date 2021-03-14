Menu
Jean E. BRADY
March 9, 2021. Formerly of Buffalo and Orchard Park, passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Orlando, Florida. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard A. and Marie (Smith) Brady; dearest sister of Marie (late Willard Kelleher), Carol Scoma, and the late Elaine (late Arthur Donley) and late Bernard (late Maureen) Brady. Doting aunt to her many nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. Also survived by her dog Charlie, the last of many pets lovingly cared for by Jean throughout her life. Jean graduated from Mount Mercy Academy and began her career as a clothing buyer and occasional model, working for L.L. Berger, Inc., and moving on to Hengerer's before becoming manager of Franklin Simon's Buffalo department stores. She closed out her retail fashion career at The Jenny Shop in downtown Buffalo, where she established a Junior Board and ran fashion shows for young women in the area. Jean later acquired a real estate license and worked for several realtor's in Orchard Park. Jean was a thoughtful gift giver who will be fondly remembered for her great sense of humor, the best chocolate chip cookies, and leading family sing-a-longs at the piano. A private Memorial Service will be held this summer.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
