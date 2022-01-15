CONLON - Jean M.

(nee Hasenstab)

January 8, 2022, age 94, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Michael J. Conlon; dearest cousin and life-long friend of Evelyn Kruse, the late Thomas (GeorgAnn) Feldman and the late Patricia (David) Moore; cherished sister-in-law of the late Mary Jane (late John) Cotter, late John P. (late Margaret) Conlon and the late Eileen B. Conlon; loving aunt of Mary Jane (Gerard) Ginnane, late John (Karen) Cotter, Jack (Dorothy) Conlon, Jim (Meg) Conlon, Eileen (Dan) Bowman, Patrick (Colleen) Conlon, and John (Mary) Walczak; treasured great-aunt of many nieces and nephews; cherished by many relatives and friends. All are invited to share in a Celebration of Jean's Life at a Memorial Mass on March 19, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish-Holy Family Worship Site, 1901 South Park Ave., South Buffalo. Jean was a devout member of St. Agatha's Catholic Church and a very dedicated parish volunteer. She had a long and enjoyable career with the Hens & Kelly department store on Abbott Road, where she met many wonderful friends. Jean treasured the last 19 years of her career working on the 13th floor of Buffalo City Hall in the Division of Vital Statistics. One of her favorite activities was bowling with family, friends and fun teammates. Jean loved to laugh and in her later years she enjoyed the cheerfulness of the very caring staff at Elderwood Assisted Living in West Seneca along with meeting many residents who became dear friends. Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.mem.com Jean M. Conlon







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.