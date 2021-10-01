CROTTY - Jean
Jean C. Crotty, 89, of Fayetteville, PA passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at SpiriTrust Lutheran Care Center. Born September 1, 1932, in Rochester, NY, Jean was the daughter of George B. Zerkle and Mabel Brady Zerkle of Buffalo, NY, and the widow of Robert John "Bob" Crotty of West Orange, NJ. Jean served in the US Navy. Her time in the service took her to Okinawa where she worked directly for the Commanding Officer of the Naha Naval Base. She continued her career with the US Census Bureau. After retiring for the Census Bureau, Jean worked as a contractor for the Department of Commerce in Washington D.C. Those that knew Jean, knew she loved a project and she found many of them at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg, PA. Jean started the church library, served 10 years as president of Celebrate Corpus Christi Committee, worked on the Bereavement Committee, was the church archivist, lent her voice to the choir and was a cantor. She was an active member of National Association of Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 1063, serving multiple years as chapter president. She is survived by one brother, James Zerkle of Buffalo, preceded in death by two brothers, George and John, and two sisters Joan Steele and Jackie Arneth. A Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Corpus Christi Church, 320 Philidelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA. A private interment in Buffalo, NY will follow at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS L. GEISEL FUNERAL HOME and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.