CROWELL - Jean M.

March 18, 2021, beloved wife of the late Donald R. Crowell; loving mother of Donald R. (Carol) Crowell II, Kathleen (Daniel Hodiak) Doldan, Judith (John, DDS) Herman, Margaret (Donald) Bray; predeceased by son, Thomas M. Crowell and daughter, Barbara (Jay, DDS) Clark; cherished grandmother of 16; great-grandmother of 17; sister of the late Robert F. (Late Patricia) Kenific; also survived by dear nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 23, at 11 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. To ensure safety and health for all, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2021.