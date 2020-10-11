CUSTARD - Jean
(nee MacFadyen)
Of Holland, October 6, 2020. Survived by children, David (Judi) Custard of Allegany, NY, Kevin (Lisa) Custard of Las Vegas, NV, Dawn (David) Rutt of Forest City, IA, and Mark Custard of Holland, NY; grandchildren, Laura Jordan, Leighanna Gampel, Stephen, Kyle, Katie, Dylan, Noah, and Gabrielle Custard; great-grandchildren, Tristan Custard, Kevin Jordan, and Luke Custard; predeceased by husband, David Custard; brothers, Robert and Donald MacFadyen; and sister, Ellen Hawkins. Private Services will be held. Jean's family encourages memorials to be made to FeedMore WNY or Holland Fire Department. Condolences online may be made at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.