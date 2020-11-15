DOCTOR - Jean D.
(nee Dolce)
November 12, 2020, age 86; beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (nee Valvo) Dolce; loving sister of Katherine M. Dolce; caring cousin of Cindy Doctor and the late Connie Watz; also survived by extended family Sal Agro, James and Joyce Curry and their children Ashley, Shannon and Anthony. Funeral Services to be held privately. Memorials in Jean's honor may be sent to the Niagara County Community College Foundation DOLCE-VALVO SCHOLARSHIP FUND, 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd., Sanborn, NY 14132. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences on Jean's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.