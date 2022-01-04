Menu
Jean M. DeMEO
DEMeo - Jean M.
(nee Rosiello)
Age 94, of Kenmore, entered into rest peacefully January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late John A. DeMeo Jr.; loving and devoted mother of Denise (Dennis) Tepas, Philine (Douglas) Mack, John G. DeMeo and Jack P. DeMeo (Christine Mann); adored MeMe of Victoria, Gabriella, Jack, Isabella and Ricky Mann; loving daughter of the late Giacomo and Philomena Rosiello; dear sister of the late Angeline (late Luke) Feskun, late Mary (late Donald) Wright, late Ann (late Amico) Rino, late Rose Rosiello, late Josephine (late Frank) Buccitelli and the late Gloria Leary; buddy of Nanci DeMeo; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning (January 8th) at 9:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore. Flowers politely declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, NY
Dear Denise and Denny, In honor of Jean we made a contribution to Homes for our Troops to remember those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.
David P Resch
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you and your family at this very difficult time.
Roz & Allan Ganz
January 6, 2022
Heartfelt sympathies coming your way DeMeo/Mack family. Your Mom was always smiling when we saw her in church and had such a bubbly, contagious personality! May the beautiful memories you have of her comfort you going forward. Hugs and love, XOXO
Sue & Shane Currey
Friend
January 5, 2022
Sorry to hear of your Moms Passing. She will be missed.
Marilyn Rich
January 4, 2022
My dear cousins, so sorry to hear of your loss. Please know y'all are in my thoughts and prayers. I have many good memories of my Aunt from the cottage which will stay with me always. Love you all.
Marge Pinto Helinski ( Maggie )
Family
January 4, 2022
