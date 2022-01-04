DEMeo - Jean M.
(nee Rosiello)
Age 94, of Kenmore, entered into rest peacefully January 1, 2022. Beloved wife of 68 years to the late John A. DeMeo Jr.; loving and devoted mother of Denise (Dennis) Tepas, Philine (Douglas) Mack, John G. DeMeo and Jack P. DeMeo (Christine Mann); adored MeMe of Victoria, Gabriella, Jack, Isabella and Ricky Mann; loving daughter of the late Giacomo and Philomena Rosiello; dear sister of the late Angeline (late Luke) Feskun, late Mary (late Donald) Wright, late Ann (late Amico) Rino, late Rose Rosiello, late Josephine (late Frank) Buccitelli and the late Gloria Leary; buddy of Nanci DeMeo; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning (January 8th) at 9:30 AM, at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore. Flowers politely declined. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share memories and online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 4, 2022.