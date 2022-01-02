Menu
Jean H. DOANE
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
DOANE - Jean H.
(nee Horvath)
Age 83, of Clarence Center, passed away on December 19, 2021. Daughter of the late Joseph and Yolan (Toth) Horvath. Her beloved son, Mark A. Doane, predeceased her in 2019. Jean is survived by her loving daughter-in-law Kim M. Doane; three granddaughters, Charlotte J. Doane, Jessica A. Doane, Natalie Y. Doane; three grandsons, Dylan R. Hayes, Adam D. Hayes, and Kal S. Hayes; and many loving cousins and friends. Jean worked at a number of law firms as a Paralegal for over 50 years, retiring from the law firm of Ellis & Kustell. Jean enjoyed the company of her dear friends, traveling in her younger years, flea markets and gardening in her backyard. She was the best grandmother ever! Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda with a luncheon to follow. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Salem United Church of Christ
114 Morgan St, Tonawanda , NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sad to learn of Jean´s passing. Jean and my mother Marion Holland were best of friends for many years and I became even closer to her after my moms passing . she was such a dear friend and I will miss her tremendously Condolences to her daughter-in-law and grandchildren..she was a wonderful woman and friend . Sincerely Sandy Holland Bak [email protected]
Sandy (Holland ) Bak
Friend
February 23, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia Kelly
Friend
January 5, 2022
Sad to hear about Jean´s passing. She was a such a great lady, always friendly and fun to talk to. So many stories she loved to share. So sorry for your loss. She really loved her family.
Mary Kestel
Work
January 3, 2022
Jean, my cousin, was the one who suggested that I go to law school after I graduated from UB in Engineering, but hadn't found a job. I went to UB Law School and loved being an litigator specializing in Intellectual Property cases. I have Jean to thank for my long career in law.
John Fargo
Family
December 24, 2021
