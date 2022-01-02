DOANE - Jean H.
(nee Horvath)
Age 83, of Clarence Center, passed away on December 19, 2021. Daughter of the late Joseph and Yolan (Toth) Horvath. Her beloved son, Mark A. Doane, predeceased her in 2019. Jean is survived by her loving daughter-in-law Kim M. Doane; three granddaughters, Charlotte J. Doane, Jessica A. Doane, Natalie Y. Doane; three grandsons, Dylan R. Hayes, Adam D. Hayes, and Kal S. Hayes; and many loving cousins and friends. Jean worked at a number of law firms as a Paralegal for over 50 years, retiring from the law firm of Ellis & Kustell. Jean enjoyed the company of her dear friends, traveling in her younger years, flea markets and gardening in her backyard. She was the best grandmother ever! Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda with a luncheon to follow. Memories and online condolences may be shared at www.FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.