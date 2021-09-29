DUGGAN - Jean
(nee Harrington)
September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Matthew Duggan. Loving mother of Catherine (Peter) Sobota, Sheila (Richard) Lyons, Matthew (Mary Ann) and the late Moira Duggan. Dear grandmother of Gordon, Jack (fiancée Patricia), Matthew, Clare, Michael, Ryan, Megan, Colin, Molly and Ryan. Sister of the late Mary (Jerome) Fredette, Anne Harrington, Peggy (Carl) Smith and Maureen (Bill) Walsh. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, September 30th, from 4 PM to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), on Saturday, October 2nd, at 10:45 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Jean had a career teaching art in the Buffalo Public School System and St. John the Baptist School in Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Alliance. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.