Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean DUGGAN
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
DUGGAN - Jean
(nee Harrington)
September 27, 2021. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Matthew Duggan. Loving mother of Catherine (Peter) Sobota, Sheila (Richard) Lyons, Matthew (Mary Ann) and the late Moira Duggan. Dear grandmother of Gordon, Jack (fiancée Patricia), Matthew, Clare, Michael, Ryan, Megan, Colin, Molly and Ryan. Sister of the late Mary (Jerome) Fredette, Anne Harrington, Peggy (Carl) Smith and Maureen (Bill) Walsh. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Thursday, September 30th, from 4 PM to 7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church (1085 Englewood Ave.), on Saturday, October 2nd, at 10:45 AM. (Please assemble at Church). Jean had a career teaching art in the Buffalo Public School System and St. John the Baptist School in Kenmore. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to Roswell Park Cancer Alliance. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Oct
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave., NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Peggy and Rick Stepien
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results