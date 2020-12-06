Menu
Jean E. CLABEAUX
CLABEAUX - Jean E.
(nee Fuller)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest November 26, 2020, beloved wife of the late Richard J. Clabeaux; devoted mother of Lance (Sally) Henry, Karen (Jim) Johnson, Mark Clabeaux, Paul (Gina Parks) Clabeaux, Lisa (Gary) Nowicki and the late Kathleen Clabeaux; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Harold and Esther Fuller; dear sister of Roy and the late Richard, Robert and William. No prior visitation. Private Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
Lombardo Funeral Home
