October 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth Iten; dear father of Anne-Marie Gonzalez and Emilie (Keith) Steuer; loving grandfather of Mateo Gonzalez, Gabriel Gonzalez and Keith Steuer Jr.; son of the late Germaine Coy and Robert Gounard; brother of Genevieve Bigot, Brigitte (Patrick) Bigot and Marie-Therese (Gerard) Desjardins; also survived by nieces and nephews in France. Dr. Jean-Francois Gounard was the Director of International Student Affairs and Adjunct Professor of Educational Foundations and English at the State University College at Buffalo. The Title of "Commandeur" in the Order of Palmes Academiques and "Chevalier" in the order of National du Merite was bestowed upon him by the French Government for promoting positive relations between the United States and France. He was the co-founder and former President of the Buffalo Lille Association, a Fulbright Senior Scholar and published Author. Burial will be in Versailles, France. A local Memorial Service will be held next year. Donations may be made in Dr. Gounard's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Parkinson's Foundation or Project Flight Books for Kids, 7954 Transit Rd., PMB 205, Buffalo, NY 14221. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC. Please visit Dr. Gounard's Tribute Page to share memories and online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
