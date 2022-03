GLOR - Jean (nee Gallingane)December 5, 2021, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Donald Glor; loving mother of Dawn Dangel; grandmother of Roman, Luke and Lexi Dangel; dear sister of Sandra Hellier, Jack Galligane, the late Sylvia, Gloria, Jeannette and Robert; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUENRAL HOME, INC. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com