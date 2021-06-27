Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean HARRISON
HARRISON - Jean (nee Neilson)
Passed away gracefully June 9, 2021, age 94. Born in Jamestown, NY. Graduated from Bryant and Stratton. She graduated from Hilbert College with a 4.0 at age 50 and was in the "Who's Who of American College Women." Gardening and politics were her passion. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Harrison Weaver; son-in-law, Rickey Weaver; grandson Drew Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dane Weaver Jr. and Lola Lynn McCarthy Braun; and nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by daughters, Jill and Laney Harrison and her grandson, Dane Weaver Sr. Memorial services will be private.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.