HARRISON - Jean (nee Neilson) Passed away gracefully June 9, 2021, age 94. Born in Jamestown, NY. Graduated from Bryant and Stratton. She graduated from Hilbert College with a 4.0 at age 50 and was in the "Who's Who of American College Women." Gardening and politics were her passion. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Harrison Weaver; son-in-law, Rickey Weaver; grandson Drew Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dane Weaver Jr. and Lola Lynn McCarthy Braun; and nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by daughters, Jill and Laney Harrison and her grandson, Dane Weaver Sr. Memorial services will be private.