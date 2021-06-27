HARRISON - Jean (nee Neilson)

Passed away gracefully June 9, 2021, age 94. Born in Jamestown, NY. Graduated from Bryant and Stratton. She graduated from Hilbert College with a 4.0 at age 50 and was in the "Who's Who of American College Women." Gardening and politics were her passion. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Harrison Weaver; son-in-law, Rickey Weaver; grandson Drew Weaver; great-grandchildren, Dane Weaver Jr. and Lola Lynn McCarthy Braun; and nieces and nephews. She was sadly predeceased by daughters, Jill and Laney Harrison and her grandson, Dane Weaver Sr. Memorial services will be private.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.