Jean A. HERTLEIN
HERTLEIN - Jean A. (nee Smith)
Of Hamburg, NY, September 7, 2021. Predeceased by beloved husband Joseph Hertlein, son-in-law Dr. Edward Carney, and grandson Matthew Benedict. Survived by dear children Thomas, Susan Jacobbi, Donald (Arleen), Patricia (Douglas) Lorenzi, Karen (Joseph) Hart, Nancy Carney, Anne (William) Benedict; 18 cherished grandchildren; ten loving great-grandchildren; sisters Patricia Sullivan and Laurel Meaney; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Jean's family is greatly appreciative of the care and comfort provided by her longtime doctor and staff, Dr. Steven P. Herman, MD of Hamburg; and by the Buffalo Hospice staff. The family will have a private Mass of Christian Burial this fall, and a Celebration of Jean's Life in early summer 2022. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Jean's memory to "One Last Goal" (onelastgoal.com) and/or Buffalo Hospice (hospicebuffalo.com)


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
I know it has been so long since we were in school together, but I remember your Dad and Mom. My thoughts are with you.
Joyce Kessel
September 14, 2021
