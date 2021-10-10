Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean L. HIRSCHBECK
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
Hirschbeck - Jean L.
(nee Laramie)
October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Hirschbeck. Loving mother of Marcia Heckmann, Diane (Les) Cooper, Marilyn (Gary) Maida and her favorite child, Donald Hirschbeck. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Carol (Gary) Harrington and the late Marion (William) Dressel. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime member of the Church of the Nativity U.C.C. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Please extend my condolences to your sisters and brother on the passing of your mother. You we're blessed to have her in your life for so long.
Diane Shisler
Friend
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results