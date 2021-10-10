Hirschbeck - Jean L.
(nee Laramie)
October 5, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Hirschbeck. Loving mother of Marcia Heckmann, Diane (Les) Cooper, Marilyn (Gary) Maida and her favorite child, Donald Hirschbeck. Cherished grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Carol (Gary) Harrington and the late Marion (William) Dressel. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean was a longtime member of the Church of the Nativity U.C.C. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.