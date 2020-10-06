Menu
Jean M. DZIADASZEK
DZIADASZEK - Jean M.
(nee Lackie)
October 2, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of Gregory R. Dziadaszek; loving mother of Gregory (Ashley) and Daniel (Kaitlin) Dziadaszek; adoring grandmother of Mason; sister of Pat (late Bill) Glover, Dorothy (late Ed) Sendlak, Russell Lackie, Brian (Karen Mack) Lackie and Mike (Leona) Lackie; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, 9 AM at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St. (Elma). Friends are invited. Online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
