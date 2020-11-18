Menu
Jean M. GRAF
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1929
DIED
November 13, 2020
GRAF - Jean M. (nee Walter)
Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, November 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late George E. Graf; beloved mother of Nancy (late Raymond) Kanavel, Barbara (David) Kandler, Robert (Nancy) Graf and Donald Graf; grandmother of eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edmund G. Walter and Vera E. Campbell; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean loved music and caring for indoor plants. Friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam St., Tonawanda on Friday, November 20th, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 10 AM from St. Francis R.C. Church, 150 Broad Street, Tonawanda. Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, New York 14150
Nov
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Francis of Assisi Church
150 Broad Street, Tonawanda, New York 14150
Funeral services provided by:
Hamp Funeral Home, Inc.
