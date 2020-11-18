GRAF - Jean M. (nee Walter)

Age 91, of the City of Tonawanda, November 13, 2020. She was the wife of the late George E. Graf; beloved mother of Nancy (late Raymond) Kanavel, Barbara (David) Kandler, Robert (Nancy) Graf and Donald Graf; grandmother of eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; sister of the late Edmund G. Walter and Vera E. Campbell; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean loved music and caring for indoor plants. Friends may call at FRETTHOLD & HAMP FUNERAL HOME, 37 Adam St., Tonawanda on Friday, November 20th, from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at 10 AM from St. Francis R.C. Church, 150 Broad Street, Tonawanda. Entombment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 18, 2020.