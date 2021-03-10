McCARTHY - Jean Marie
"Grannie" (nee Renzi)
Of Alden, NY. Age 77 years. Beloved daughter of the late Luke and Carmella Renzi; dear mother of Maria (Craig) Foss, Matthew (Pam King) and the late Michael McCarthy. Jean was a Grannie to all, but especially to Leah Marie, Nicholas, Joseph, Morgan, John and Alicia; Gi-Gi to Mia Mae; dear sister to twelve brothers and sisters with most of whom she will now be joining in heaven. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, on Friday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY, Saturday, March 13th, at 10:30 AM. (Assemble at Church). Memorials may be made to the Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo, 1599 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216. Family was the center of Jean's world. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.