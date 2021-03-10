Menu
Jean Marie "Grannie" McCARTHY
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
McCARTHY - Jean Marie
"Grannie" (nee Renzi)
Of Alden, NY. Age 77 years. Beloved daughter of the late Luke and Carmella Renzi; dear mother of Maria (Craig) Foss, Matthew (Pam King) and the late Michael McCarthy. Jean was a Grannie to all, but especially to Leah Marie, Nicholas, Joseph, Morgan, John and Alicia; Gi-Gi to Mia Mae; dear sister to twelve brothers and sisters with most of whom she will now be joining in heaven. Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, on Friday 3-7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY, Saturday, March 13th, at 10:30 AM. (Assemble at Church). Memorials may be made to the Centro Culturale Italiano Di Buffalo, 1599 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY 14216. Family was the center of Jean's world. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Mar
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Maria, much love and sympathy to you and your family for the loss of your beloved mother. She always made me feel so welcome in your home when we were kids. Now she'll be the angel on your shoulder! xoxo
Amy Greenan
March 12, 2021
Dearest Maria & Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Jean was a lovely lady and will be missed by all.
With Love,
Alden Chamber of Commerce
Friend
March 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers Love Jeff Kathy Kyle Mecca
Jeffrey Mecca
Friend
March 12, 2021
The Santini Clan would like to express our deepest condolences for your loss. You had a special Grannie as we knew her. Hugs to all.
Lori Ann, Kaisey, Samantha, and Nathan Santini
Friend
March 10, 2021
What a wonderful godmother I was blessed with. My condolences to everyone.
MaryRose McEneany
Family
March 10, 2021
Dearest Marie and family. So sorry for your loss. We will keep you all in our prayers over the coming days. Fly high with the angels dear lady.
Mary Fitzgerald
Friend
March 9, 2021
So sorry to hear about Jean's passing. She was a great friend to my Aunt Dee for years.
Sandy P
March 8, 2021
Dearest Maria I am so saddened for you and your Family. God has truly received a wonderful Lady. I pray that all your wonderful, happy and loving memories will bring a smile to your heart and help to heal your sorrow. Blessings and Love Bonnie & Dennis Hy
Bonnie Hy
Friend
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of your families loss. She was a special lady.....AnneMarie and Roger Winegar
AnneMarie Winegar
Acquaintance
March 8, 2021
