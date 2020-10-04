SCHULTZ - Jean N.
September 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved sister of Carol (Alan) Maurer; dear friend of Patricia (Chet) Rosinski. Jean graduated from Pine Hill High School in 1958. She then went onto earn an Associate Degree from Erie Community College in Dental Hygiene, a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Buffalo State University and a Masters Degree in Teaching from Canisius College. She taught in the Dental Hygiene Department at Erie Community College North, in Williamsville, NY, for many years. She also taught Adult Bible School for over 20 years. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of East Aurora. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Jean's memory may be made to Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care or the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL. Share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com