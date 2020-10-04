Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean N. SCHULTZ
SCHULTZ - Jean N.
September 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved sister of Carol (Alan) Maurer; dear friend of Patricia (Chet) Rosinski. Jean graduated from Pine Hill High School in 1958. She then went onto earn an Associate Degree from Erie Community College in Dental Hygiene, a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Buffalo State University and a Masters Degree in Teaching from Canisius College. She taught in the Dental Hygiene Department at Erie Community College North, in Williamsville, NY, for many years. She also taught Adult Bible School for over 20 years. Jean was an active member of the First Baptist Church of East Aurora. Funeral Services will be private. Memorials in Jean's memory may be made to Chautauqua Hospice & Palliative Care or the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. Arrangements by HOLE-PARKER FUNERAL CHAPEL. Share condolences at www.holeparkerfc.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.