Jean A. NAPLES
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
NAPLES - Jean A.
June 13, 2021; dear daughter of the late Alphonso and Maria (Latona) Naples; loving sister of Salvatore Naples and the late Josephine Rizzuto, Mary Medina and Pasquale Naples; survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Thursday from 4:00 PM-7:30 PM, where a prayer service will be held at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Private Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Prayer Service
4:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
