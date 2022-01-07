PENBERTHY - Jean

(nee Genevieve)

Of Tonawanda, New York, passed peacefully on January 2, 2022, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late John E. Penberthy, who died in 1993; devoted mother of Arleen (Richard) Fill, Richard Penberthy, and the late Susan (Paul) Nowak; beloved grandmother to Joseph (Beth) Higgins, Patrick (Kristen) Higgins, Timothy (Emily) Higgins, Terrence (Lauren) Higgins, Ryan (Colette) Higgins, Brittany (Anthony Franco) Penberthy, Colette Penberthy, Brett (Erin) Penberthy, Corttney (David) Roan, Matthew (Stephanie) Nowak and Allison (Darren Czaska) Nowak; cherished great-grandmother to Joseph John, John Everett, Sean, Alyssa, Patrick Henry, Mila, Ethan, Connor, Benjamin, Emma, Arya, Amelia, Gianluca, Evelyn, Autumn, Colin, Trinity, and Brittany; she was also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jean was born in Oneonta, New York. She was the daughter of Paule and Horace Landry. She was predeceased by her sister Agnes Lynch. Jean was a graduate of Oneonta Normal School. She was a piano teacher and taught hundreds of children in Tonawanda. Jean was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Ladies of Charity and a Eucharistic minister. She was a member of the Women's Democratic Club, Tonawanda Homemaker's and the Tonawanda Senior Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10 AM at Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad Street in Tonawanda, New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Francis of Assisi Early Childhood Center.







Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.