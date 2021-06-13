Menu
Jean E. POTTER
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road
West Seneca, NY
POTTER - Jean E.
(nee Mathews)
June 4, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Potter; dear mother of June (Jim) Quackenbush, Margaret (Paul) Tomaka, Edward T. (Darlene) Potter, Susan Donald and Michael (Audrey) Potter; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services are being held. Donations in Jean's name may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Disabled Veteran's. Entombment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 822-4371. Please share condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
Pam Mathews
June 18, 2021
My thoughts and prayers with your family during this sad time. May you be comforted by many happy memories. With love, Beth Wissing
Beth Wissing-Healy
Friend
June 15, 2021
Darlene, my deepest sympathy to you and your family on your loss. Joe
Joe Calandra
June 13, 2021
I worked with Jean for 14 years. She was a kind and lovely person. I have so many wonderful memories. May she Rest In Peace
Sandy Eimiller
Work
June 13, 2021
