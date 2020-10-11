Menu
Of Kenmore, entered into rest on October 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ervin Albrecht; devoted mother of Lynda (Andrew) Andersen and the late Daniel (Yvonne) Albrecht; cherished grandmother of Janelle (Jason) Leininger, Matthew (Megan) Andersen, Sean (Connie) Albrecht and Shannon Albrecht; adored great grandmother of Amber, Brenna, Caleb, Dylan, Toby and Bella; loving daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Thomas; dear sister of the late Doris (Herb) Clark. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 3-6 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Evangel Assembly of God Church, 8180 Greiner Rd., Clarence, on Tuesday at 2 PM (please assemble at Church). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
