We have known Jean n Gerry for over 30 years, Jean loved to dance at the many Xmas parties we attended at PCB piezotronics. She was a fun loving person, always smiling and loved her children so.. we have also had picnics with them at our home in Tonawanda, went on picnics to parks and so on we are so saddened to hear she has passed away so young.. she will be missed by so many people, 2 being us. We have a history with her n her husband that we will cherish forever fly high Jean,, for you truly are and always have been an Angel in so many ways xo love Sue n Paul Ryan

Susan Ryan Friend December 23, 2021