RADDER - Jean M. (nee Stana)
Of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of Gerry; loving mother of Theresa (Timothy) Keohane, Kate (Jeffery) Kostustiak and Gerry (April) Radder; dearest grandmother of Timmy, Taylor Jean, Karly and Gerry; sister of Thomas, Jill (Tom) Niemiec; also survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, many loving friends and Buckly and Cloee. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 PM, with services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Jean is a retiree of the Lancaster Schools Transportation Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.