Jean M. RADDER
FUNERAL HOME
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
RADDER - Jean M. (nee Stana)
Of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of Gerry; loving mother of Theresa (Timothy) Keohane, Kate (Jeffery) Kostustiak and Gerry (April) Radder; dearest grandmother of Timmy, Taylor Jean, Karly and Gerry; sister of Thomas, Jill (Tom) Niemiec; also survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, many loving friends and Buckly and Cloee. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Tuesday from 3-7 PM, with services being held at St. John's Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY, Wednesday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Jean is a retiree of the Lancaster Schools Transportation Department. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street, Lancaster, NY
Dec
29
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church
67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
To Jerry and family; Our deapest sympathy on your loss. I had the pleasure of working with both Jerry and Jerry jr. for yrs and know how much you both loved your wife and mom. May God bless...
Mark and Cathy Kline
Friend
January 17, 2022
There must have been a need for such a special angel in heaven. Although I have not seen you in many years, I have never forgotten the friendship we shared during our teen years. Especially weekends at Mickie's house. I will miss the very thought of you. God bless the family of this beautiful lady.
Rae Wallace
Friend
December 28, 2021
Dear Gerry & family - Jean was a beautiful soul who loved her family more than anything. Whenever we got together she would always talk about her kids & grandkids with pride & joy! We will always cherish the wonderful times we had at open mic nights, listening to Gerry play his guitar and Jean singing along. What a great duo! Jean always brought her smile, fun and laughter where ever she went! We will truly miss her. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. We are so very sorry for your loss. God Bless
Donna & Dave Rindo
Friend
December 27, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Jean will always have a place in my heart and memories to cherish when Mickie and Jean and I hung around in our High School Days. Funny, witty and just a wonderful person who would give you the shirt off her back. She will be missed.
Jean Bateau-Stanley
Friend
December 26, 2021
Jean Bateau-Stanley
Friend
December 26, 2021
We are so saddened by the passing of our beloved niece and cousin, Jean. She was a true treasure who brought joy, laughter and shenanigans to family gatherings. Jean was so endeared by all. Her life was rich and filled with love. We will miss her and will keep her family in our prayers.
Uncle Carl Fowler
Family
December 26, 2021
Dear Gerry and family - we were very sorry to learn of the death of your beloved wife Jean. This has been a tough year for many reasons but we wanted to know that we sympathize with your loss and hope you can get through this big loss as time goes by. Best regards...Randy and Bernice Meidenbauer
Randall Meidenbauer
Family
December 26, 2021
Gerry and family,
Jean was one of the kindest, most compassionate, loving people I have ever known. She was my school bus trainer and whenever I had doubts about my abilities, she always had a word of encouragement. I never heard her say a bad or unkind word about anyone. She loved God and her family and she will be greatly missed. May God give you peace as you move forward.
Linda Stuber
December 26, 2021
Dear Gerry & Family,
When I first hired Jean as a School Bus Driver, I felt she was a really caring person to transport our students. She never let me down. Her own feeling toward her husband and family was primary. This carried throughout her life as God guided her each day. I wish you all peace knowing she lived her life loving God and you all so much.
Norma Boteler
Friend
December 26, 2021
To the Radder family and friends. I knew Jean when I was 15 and she was 18 years old graduating from high school. Jean was always smart and mature she knew then that she was going to be a bus driver . And that's what she did I will never forget that. Jean you are missed. God bless you. Amen.
Beate DeGroat
Friend
December 26, 2021
We have known Jean n Gerry for over 30 years, Jean loved to dance at the many Xmas parties we attended at PCB piezotronics. She was a fun loving person, always smiling and loved her children so.. we have also had picnics with them at our home in Tonawanda, went on picnics to parks and so on we are so saddened to hear she has passed away so young.. she will be missed by so many people, 2 being us. We have a history with her n her husband that we will cherish forever fly high Jean,, for you truly are and always have been an Angel in so many ways xo love Sue n Paul Ryan
Susan Ryan
Friend
December 23, 2021
To a beautiful Smart loving mom who loved God and her family. I will miss you.
Beate M. DeGroat
Family
December 23, 2021
We are so sorry and deeply saddened for our friends.. the Kostusiak’s & the entire Radder Family’s loss.. our thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.
Mark & Lisa Jurgensen
Friend
December 23, 2021
Jean, you've been a joyful force of life! (HT, Dibbles) Your passing has left a vacuum in the lives of more people than you ever could have realized. Gerry, there are no words sufficient when you lose more than half of yourself. I am SO sorry, but that just doesn't help. The only hope we have is to lean into God harder than ever before. I picture Jean at the gates of heaven holding up the line. She has the whole crowd doubled over in laughter by the wonderful stories she's telling. We will miss her until we join her. ((Hugs))
Debra Parrott
December 23, 2021
Gerry I am so sorry and saddened to hear about the loss of of your wife, sweetheart and best friend. Jean loved you so much and you could just see it in her eyes when she watched you sing at open mic. To the kids your mother spoke so highly of all you and how much she loved being a grandmother. Jean was a wonderful women always smiling and full of love. I thank you jean for your kindness not only to my kids Noah and Carson but to all kids you cared about over the years. We all love you and will be deeply missed.
Love john.Angel. Noah and Carson.
John Burke
Friend
December 22, 2021
Gerry& kids plz accept my deepest condolences.Jeanie was a beautful, loving friend & we will miss her deeply.❤ Angel,John,Noah& Carson Burke
Angel Burke
Friend
December 22, 2021
To the Radder Family, please accept our heartfelt condolences at this most difficult time. Jean was always so cheerful and helpful with our Fire Department events and a pleasue to work with. She will be sadly missed.
Bill and Dawn Schroeder
Friend
December 22, 2021
