SCIRIA - Jean A. (nee Kent)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Sciria; devoted mother of Samuel (Marie), Michael (Suzanne), Paul and David (Cheryl) Sciria; cherished grandmother of John, Christopher, Paul, Anthony, Alyssa, Michelle, Jessica, Nicole and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Barbara Ross and the late Gary Kent. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore on Monday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.