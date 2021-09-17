Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean A. SCIRIA
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SCIRIA - Jean A. (nee Kent)
Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Paul A. Sciria; devoted mother of Samuel (Marie), Michael (Suzanne), Paul and David (Cheryl) Sciria; cherished grandmother of John, Christopher, Paul, Anthony, Alyssa, Michelle, Jessica, Nicole and four great-grandchildren; dear sister of Barbara Ross and the late Gary Kent. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore on Monday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.