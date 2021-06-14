UMFREVILLE - Jean (nee Riter) June 5, 2021, age 97. Loving wife of the late Robert S. Umfreville; dearest mother of Linda (Gary) Davis, Diane (Bradley) Perry, Nancy (David) Gross-Dispenza; grandmother of Scott (Lisa) Davis, Cristy (Kevin) Snyder, Andrea (Toby Stephenson) Perry, Juliane (Robert St. Peter) Perry, Charles (Melissa) Gross; great-grandmother of 13; daughter of the late Milton and Gertrude Riter; sister of the late Robert Riter and Carol McMinn. A Memorial Service will be held privately by the family.
My sincere condolences to the Umfreyville family. Went to school with a Gary at Williamsville South. Lost my mom in 2006. She was 84. Living at Brothers Senior apartments now. My parent's moved from Williamsville to Ellicottville. My mom's name was Avion. Hope this is the same Gary...He was a good guy...
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER JR.
June 14, 2021
Remembering the get togethers from long ago at your house on Wayne Terrace. My mom, brother and niece passed in tne last 6 yrs. Always missing them. My sympathy on the loss of your mom. God bless. Jo