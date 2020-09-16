Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean W. KING
KING - Jean W. (nee Warren)
September 14, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of Douglas W. King; dear mother of Deborah (Peter) Grine, Peter King and David (Danielle) King; loving grandmother of Benjamin, Ashley, Christopher, Brianna and Joshua; sister of Richard (Astrid) Warren, Susan Boulter and the late Nanette Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, Saturday, at 10 AM, at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koeing Circle, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion UCC. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.