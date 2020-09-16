KING - Jean W. (nee Warren)
September 14, 2020, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved wife of Douglas W. King; dear mother of Deborah (Peter) Grine, Peter King and David (Danielle) King; loving grandmother of Benjamin, Ashley, Christopher, Brianna and Joshua; sister of Richard (Astrid) Warren, Susan Boulter and the late Nanette Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Avenue. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service, Saturday, at 10 AM, at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koeing Circle, Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion UCC. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.