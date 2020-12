WISE - Jean (nee Dures)

December 3, 2020. Daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine Dures; sister of Frank Dures and Mary Ann Sanz-Luis; aunt of James III (Gina) May and Kenneth Dures; great-aunt of James IV (Frances) and Brandon May. Memorial Service at a later date. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.