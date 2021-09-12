KLING - Jeane M. (nee Gregg)
Of Amherst, entered into rest September 8, 2021, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Gordon J. Kling; devoted mother of Patricia (David) Chase, Stephen Kling, Garry (Maria) Kling and Jeffrey Kling; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Susan) Chase, Daniel (Darlene) Chase, Michael Kling and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (September 14th) from 12-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeane's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590 Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.