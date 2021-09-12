Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeane M. KLING
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KLING - Jeane M. (nee Gregg)
Of Amherst, entered into rest September 8, 2021, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Gordon J. Kling; devoted mother of Patricia (David) Chase, Stephen Kling, Garry (Maria) Kling and Jeffrey Kling; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Susan) Chase, Daniel (Darlene) Chase, Michael Kling and three great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday (September 14th) from 12-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeane's name to Hospice Foundation, PO Box 590 Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Please share memories and condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Sep
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Gary and Jeff, Sincere condolences on the loss of your mother. Always remember the good and happy times you had with her. Len
Leonard Kufel
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results