Spranz - Jeanette B.
October 28, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Loving daughter of the late Otto and Betty (nee Metz) Spranz; also survived by close family and friends. Jeanette was a legal secretary for the Bernard J. Huber office in Buffalo. Friends received Saturday 10-11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. To ensure safety and health of family and friends, please wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.