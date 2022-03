DUBOSE - Jeanette(nee Chavers)Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Douglas Dubose; devoted mother of Chris Rachal, Melvin (Misty) Rachal and Michael (Monique Fuentes) Rachel; loving daughter of Ada Ray Ozell and the late Lloyd Chavers; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at The Sanctuary, 2162 Seneca St., Buffalo, on Sunday morning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com