DUBOSE - Jeanette
(nee Chavers)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Douglas Dubose; devoted mother of Chris Rachal, Melvin (Misty) Rachal and Michael (Monique Fuentes) Rachel; loving daughter of Ada Ray Ozell and the late Lloyd Chavers; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at The Sanctuary, 2162 Seneca St., Buffalo, on Sunday morning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.