Buffalo News
Jeanette DUBOSE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
102 Linwood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
DUBOSE - Jeanette
(nee Chavers)
(nee Chavers)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest September 14, 2021. Beloved wife of Douglas Dubose; devoted mother of Chris Rachal, Melvin (Misty) Rachal and Michael (Monique Fuentes) Rachel; loving daughter of Ada Ray Ozell and the late Lloyd Chavers; also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at The Sanctuary, 2162 Seneca St., Buffalo, on Sunday morning at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder chapel).


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
The Sanctuary
2162 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Buffalo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You where amazing woman always friendly to me when you worked with me at Walmart. You will be missed by so many people R I P.
Amber
Work
September 17, 2021
