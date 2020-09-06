WINTERS - Jeanette J.
(nee Weeks)
Of Clarence, NY, entered into rest August 23, 2020, at the age of 91. Loving daughter of the late Glenn and the late Alice Weeks; beloved wife of 67 years, to the late Roland "Tex" L. Winters; loving mother of Cathy (Paul) Ostander, Dawn (Thomas) Young, Nancy (late Earl) Dennis and Sally Busekist; loving grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 7; dearest sister of Donald (late Gerry) Weeks, Joyce (Marshall) Graw and Diane (Pat) Loftus; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be visitation only, September 12, 2020, from 2-3:30 PM for family and friends, at the Clarence Center United Methodist Church, 9750 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY. Masks must be worn. Donations can be made in Jeanette's name to the Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
for Breast Cancer. Jeanette was a caring and dedicated nurse for 20 years at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Bristol Village for their love and care and kindness, that they gave Jeanette these last few years. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.