Jeanette M. BLAKE
BLAKE - Jeanette M.
(nee Polanski)
August 24, 2020, of Elma, NY. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Blake; dearest mother of Jonathan J. (MiMi) Blake; daughter of the late John and Mary Polanski. Visitation Thursday, 3-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, where Funeral will be held Friday morning, 9:45 AM and from St. Gabriel's Church at 10:30 AM. Friends are invited. Condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 26, 2020.
