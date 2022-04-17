McMULLEN - Jeanette C. "Jan" (nee Cancilla)April 14, 2022, age 89; beloved wife of the late Arthur Guerriero and the late Louis McMullen; dearest daughter of the late Anthony (Norine) and Rebecca (nee Thomas) Cancilla; loving sister of the late Rebecca (late Daniel) Grosso, Laura (late Gerald) Long, Michael (late Mary Ann) Cancilla and survived by siblings, Anthony (Maureen) Cancilla, Loretta Cancilla, Peter (Roseann) Cancilla, Norine Cancilla; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will be present Monday from 4-8 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Andrew Church at 10 AM. Interment to follow in Elmlawn Cemetery. Friends invited. Share memories and condolences on Jan's tribute page at